Taylor man charged after police say he had gun at Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. – A Taylor man was arrested and charged after a report of a possible assault involving a gun at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

Michael Deonte James, 21, of Taylor, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and possession of a firearm.

Troy police responded at about 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 2 to a possible assault in the Nordstrom store.

Police found four people running across West Big Beaver Road. One of the individuals matched the description of James as one of the people involved. Police said James had a Glock handgun in one of his shopping bags.

James was arraigned on Oct. 3 and was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond. Police said James had an outstanding probation warrant from an armed robbery charge.

Police are still investigating the incident at Somerset Collection.