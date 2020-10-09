Up and coming rapper shot multiple times during home invasion in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – An up and coming Metro Detroit rapper was shot during a home invasion in a West Bloomfield home early Friday morning.

Sources told Local 4 that rapper Mr. Macnificent was shot multiple times. West Bloomfield police are looking for three suspects.

“Having to explain to kids when they wake up, it’s hard,” a mother who lives in the area said.

The mother has lived in the area for seven years. She said she didn’t think twice when she heard noises early Friday morning.

The family woke up to concerned text messages and then saw police up and down their street.

“Got a little nervous we have kids in the neighborhood,” she said.

West Bloomfield police said a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Friday. She said her husband had been shot.

Before first responders arrived the rapper was live on Instagram to describe the shooting. His wife told dispatchers that three men had broken into their home.

Police said the rapper and the men who broke in shot back and forth at one another.

It’s not clear if the gunmen were hit in the shootout, police said. Police said there were four people inside the home at the time. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public. They will be looking at surveillance video and social media for clues.