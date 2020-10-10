18-year-old Pontiac man found shot to death

PONTIAC, Mich. – An 18-year-old man was found shot to death in the 100 block of Thorpe Street in Pontiac on Saturday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found dead at around 8:27 p.m. yesterday.

When deputies, Star EMS and the Waterford Township Regional Fire Department responded to the area they found the man laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A large group gathered at the scene and was dispersed without incident.

The first suspect in the case has been described as a White male driver wearing a green shirt. Police say the second suspect was a front seat passenger. She is described as a White female with black curly hair, thin, in her late teens and possibly has a small nose piercing.

The third suspect is a White man, thin, and was wearing a pink shirt and a baseball hat. All three were in a dark colored four door vehicle.

More information is expected to be released by police as the investigation continues.

