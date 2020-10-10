23-year-old man found shot on sidewalk on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was found injured on the sidewalk on Detroit’s west side early Saturday morning.

Detroit police say at about 4:50 a.m. the victim was found in the 24200 block of West Seven Mile Road suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and seeing a vehicle flee from the scene, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

More News