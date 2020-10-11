59ºF

Body of fatally shot tow truck driver found on Lodge Service Drive on Detroit’s west side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police investigating a fatal shooting on the Lodge Service Drive on Oct. 10, 2020.
Police investigating a fatal shooting on the Lodge Service Drive on Oct. 10, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The body of a 62-year-old tow truck driver was found Saturday laying on the Lodge Service Drive.

According to authorities, the man was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of the John C Lodge Service Drive and Wyoming Avenue. Emergency medical crews pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

