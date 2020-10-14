ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Detroit firefighter back on the job after being severely burned fighting abandoned house fire
DETROIT – Doctors will say some of the most painful recoveries come in the burn unit.
A Detroit firefighter just lived through a recovery and he has a unique perspective. He’s in charge of the department’s clown team that works to cheer up child burn victims.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 137,702; Death toll now at 6,928
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cool temperatures ahead
One more above normal day awaits before a noticeable chill invades, and then sets up shop for days.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Federal officials have revealed four different witness perspectives in the case of a White Monroe County man who is accused of yelling racial slurs and attacking a Black teenager with a chain bike lock. Click here to read more.
- A Plymouth high school student is getting national attention for a project spotlighting the dangers of distracted driving. Click here to read more.
- A former Eastern Michigan University student charged with others in a string of sexual assaults that occurred during his time as a student heard from his victims in court on Tuesday. Click here to read more.
- The Dearborn Schools Board of Education voted Monday to extend online learning in the district for another month. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Michigan reports sharp rise in number of daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Michigan’s top medical official said the state has seen a sharp rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun broke down how cases are trending in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases per million people per day.
Reports: 2 people reinfected with COVID-19 had more severe symptoms the second time
For many COVID-19 survivors, one comforting thought has been that at least you might have some immunity to future infections. But that might not always be the case. There are two new reports of people in the United States becoming reinfected. The first documented case of a COVID-19 reinfection was from Hong Kong. Since then there have been scattered reports from other parts of the world. In most of those cases, the second infection was not as severe as the first. Now, two U.S. cases are challenging that.
Amazon Prime day marks the new start of the holiday shopping season
If you’re looking for holiday shopping deals -- now is the time. Amazon kicked off two days of Prime Day deals and a slew of retailers are following suit with major discounts. The days of waiting until Black Friday are over. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s and other retailers have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.
Read More
- Domestic terror plot leader wanted to leave Whitmer on boat in middle of Lake Michigan, FBI says
- Black voter motivation is at historically high level with health care being a priority
- Shelter Association of Washtenaw County asks community for help with winter sheltering