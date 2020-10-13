ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

Michigan Supreme Court: Gov. Whitmer’s COVID orders no longer in effect
DETROIT – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the state’s request for a transition window for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders after her powers were struck down earlier this month.
On Oct. 2, the court ruled that a 1945 law that Gov. Whitmer was drawing from to issue orders was unconstitutional. The ruling created confusion around whether or not her orders were still in effect for a short period after the ruling. At the time, Whitmer’s office claimed the orders would remain in effect for 21 days.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 136,465; Death toll now at 6,898
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Rain, wind and cold temperatures are in the forecast
Thunderstorms arrive tonight, but the coldest air of the season makes an appearance later this week. And once it gets here it looks like it will hang around for a while.
Click here to read a full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Health officials have linked 13 positive COVID-19 cases to a popular bar and a restaurant near the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor. Click here to read more.
- An Allen Park man started coughing on Riverview officers and claiming he had COVID-19 while they tried to arrest him for squealing his tires and excessive noise, police said. Click here to read more.
- School administrators and individuals from the health department in Washtenaw County signed a joint letter to the community to follow COVID-19 protocol. Click here to read more.
- On Monday, 47-year-old Detroit resident Omar Alexander-Roman Coney was arraigned on several criminal charges. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
New ‘Clean Slate’ laws to automate criminal record expungement process, expand eligibility criteria in Michigan
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents may be eligible to have their criminal record expunged under new laws, according to the state. On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed seven bipartisan bills into law that can provide a “clean slate” to residents who have committed certain felonies and misdemeanors. The bills, initially introduced in 2019, will help a number of people become eligible for jobs or housing that they may not have been eligible for due to their criminal record.
‘I’m not going to be deterred’: Michigan Gov. Whitmer opens up about domestic terror plot to kidnap her
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened up to Local 4 about how she felt hearing about the domestic terror plot to kidnap her. “State police is in charge of my security and I’ve never felt unsafe so I’m keeping the regular schedule and I’m not going to be deterred,” she said. “Seeing the ample information about the people involved in this plot and all the political activity that has taken place. They were on stage with leaders from the Republicans, leaders from the Legislature in recent months.”
Researchers find that coronavirus can survive 28 days on currency, glass and stainless steel in a controlled environment
A new study out of Australia is shedding new light on how long the coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces. It’s far longer than many previous estimates, and experts said it highlights the importance of careful and frequent cleaning and handwashing.
Read More
- Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday: Here are some of the best discounts
- Oak Park High School alum awarded Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences
- Scammers pretending to be from Amazon have been spoofing the Better Business Bureau’s phone number
- Michigan Sen. Gary Peters shares his personal abortion story
- The most haunted place in Michigan, according to Thrillist