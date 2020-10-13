ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

DETROIT – The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the state’s request for a transition window for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s pandemic orders after her powers were struck down earlier this month.

On Oct. 2, the court ruled that a 1945 law that Gov. Whitmer was drawing from to issue orders was unconstitutional. The ruling created confusion around whether or not her orders were still in effect for a short period after the ruling. At the time, Whitmer’s office claimed the orders would remain in effect for 21 days.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, wind and cold temperatures are in the forecast

Thunderstorms arrive tonight, but the coldest air of the season makes an appearance later this week. And once it gets here it looks like it will hang around for a while.

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents may be eligible to have their criminal record expunged under new laws, according to the state. On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed seven bipartisan bills into law that can provide a “clean slate” to residents who have committed certain felonies and misdemeanors. The bills, initially introduced in 2019, will help a number of people become eligible for jobs or housing that they may not have been eligible for due to their criminal record.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer opened up to Local 4 about how she felt hearing about the domestic terror plot to kidnap her. “State police is in charge of my security and I’ve never felt unsafe so I’m keeping the regular schedule and I’m not going to be deterred,” she said. “Seeing the ample information about the people involved in this plot and all the political activity that has taken place. They were on stage with leaders from the Republicans, leaders from the Legislature in recent months.”

A new study out of Australia is shedding new light on how long the coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces. It’s far longer than many previous estimates, and experts said it highlights the importance of careful and frequent cleaning and handwashing.

