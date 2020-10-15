Representative from West Bloomfield Clerk’s Office will not go to your home and ask for your absentee ballot

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Officials are reminding residents that a representative from the West Bloomfield Clerk’s Office would never go to someone’s home and offer to deliver their ballot for them.

The West Bloomfield Clerk’s Office posted on Facebook reporting that someone had posted to the social media platform Nextdoor and said that a representative from the clerk’s office would be going to people’s doors offering to return their ballot. The information posted to Nextdoor is false.

Nobody from the clerk’s office will go to your door and offer to return your ballot to the office for you. The ballot envelope states who may be in possession of an absentee ballot.

“It is a felony for anyone to be in possession of an absent voter ballot except authorized election officials, employees of postal services or other common carriers during the normal course of their job handling mail, or a member of the voter’s immediately family or household who the absent voter has asked to return their ballot.”

