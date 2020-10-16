ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 16, 2020

What to know today 🌅

Fact-checking Biden, Trump town halls

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off from afar Thursday night in dueling TV town halls. Both presidential candidates made a list of claims about the economy, the coronavirus and more.

Grant Hermes and the Trust Index team went to work overnight to fact-check some of the claims -- here’s what we found:

Biden to campaign in Detroit, Southfield today

Biden will return to Michigan on Friday, stopping in Southfield and Detroit, according to his campaign. The former vice president is scheduled to attend an event in Southfield around 2:30 p.m., where he will deliver remarks on “protecting and expanding access to affordable health care,” a press release reads Thursday.

President Trump to visit Muskegon on Saturday

Trump is set to visit Muskegon on Saturday. He is expected to deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement at FlyBy Air, according to his campaign.

Trending 📈

103-year-old Detroiter seeks to inspire others to vote

How many people can say they’ve voted in every presidential election since Franklin D. Roosevelt? A Detroit woman can. Here’s her story.

Twitter changes hacked content rules after Biden story furor

Twitter said late Thursday it was changing its policy on hacked content after an outcry about its handling of an unverified political story that prompted cries of censorship from the right. The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 141,091 as of Thursday, including 6,973 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 2,030 new cases and 32 additional deaths, including 21 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 139,061 total cases and 6,941 deaths.

Thursday’s total of 2,030 new cases marks Michigan’s single highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 1,953 cases on April 3.

Some of Thursday’s cases were reported due to a slowdown in the reporting of electronic laboratory results, according to the state. The total, 2,030, contains additional case referrals that could have been included in Wednesday’s report.

Here’s what the state said about the slowdown:

"Daily, tens of thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services electronically. These messages are processed through commercial software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.

“The evening of Oct. 14, a slowdown in the processing of messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System was noted. The issue has been resolved. No information was lost due to the slowdown. The processing of confirmed cases is again fully operational.”

Here’s a look at more of the data: