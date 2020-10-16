ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

DETROIT – Officials are concerned about the trend of rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

More than 2,000 cases were confirmed Thursday, a record breaking single-day count.

Due to the high numbers, some people have already started stocking up on household items the way they did when the pandemic first started.

Metro Detroit weather: Freeze Warning in effect after bedtime

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, Friday.

There are two new studies you should know about when it comes to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The first is a study that might help ease your mind about the likelihood of being exposed to COVID-19 on an airplane. The second is a look at the possible impact blood type could have on your COVID-19 risk.

For thousands of Michiganders, it’s the opportunity for a better life. The bipartisan Clean Slate Package will automatically expunge some marijuana convictions, minor crimes and nonviolent felonies. It is one of the most progressive legislation of its kind in the country and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the legislation a “game changer.” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said there’s still a lot of work to be done before people get a fresh start.

Officials have charged a 14th person in connection with the alleged domestic terror plot targeting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is charged with material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony. Higgins is accused of being part of the plan to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home. He is the eighth man to be charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. An additional six men were charged by federal authorities.

