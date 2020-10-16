Detroit police seeking man in connection with assault at gas station on Mack Avenue

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a felonious assault on Detroit’s east side.

Detroit Police said that at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, a male victim was at a gas station in the 14400 block of Mack Avenue and initiated a conversation with the alleged suspect. The conversation, police said, escalated into a verbal altercation.

The man suspected of assault pulled out a gun and threatened the victim, officials said. The suspect then walked out of the gas station and entered the passenger side of an Audi SUV.

Police said prior to leaving the gas station, the alleged suspect pushed the victim in the face and then fled the area, heading west on Mack Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s, slim build, wearing a black face mask. He was seen wearing all Nike apparel -- a black, white and blue jacket, black pants with two white lines down the leg -- and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.