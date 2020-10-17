Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old

DETROIT – Police are searching for 13-year-old Richanna Mosley, who was last seen at home at about 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 20400 block of Birwood Street.

Detroit police said she left the home and didn’t return.

Richanna is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 190 to 200 pounds, long black hair in a ponytail. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black and pink hoodie with the word, “LOVE,” on the back, and black pants with white polka dots.

Richanna is in a good physical condition, but suffers from a mental health condition, according to her family.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.