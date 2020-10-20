Suspect shoots at Detroit officers during barricaded gunman situation, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a domestic incident ended with a barricaded gunman being taken into custody on Detroit’s east side.

The initial shooting was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Casino Avenue and Duchess Street. The first officers on scene approached the house and heard gunfire. When they got closer to the house they heard gunfire outside.

The suspect, a 28-year-old, went back inside the house. This led to the 27th barricaded gunman incident in 2022 across Detroit. That is a 25 percent increase compared to last year.

A special response team and a negotiator were sent to the scene, they were able to talk the man out of the house and into custody.

A woman living at the house ran out and police said she had neck injuries. She was treated at a local hospital.

The man is expected to be arraigned in the next couple days.

