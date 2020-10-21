Ecorse mother faces a judge after one of her children is fatally beaten

ECORSE, Mich. – Lisa Marie Reed faced a judge in-person Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to her charges of second degree murder and first degree child abuse.

The charges are in connection with the death of her 13-month-old boy and the injuries of his twin brother.

The 34-year-old mother had twin 13-year-old boys, Zyaire and Zion Reed.

Prosecutors said the twin boys had been abused for months by Reed and her boyfriend, James Edward Gibson.

Police responded July 28 to a home in Ecorse to find the 13-month-old twins suffering from what detectives called “weeks of obvious abuse.”

Police found Zyaire’s body and rushed Zion to the hospital.

Zion required two surgeries to repair two broken clavicles and a broken femur. Doctors said Zion’s ears were so badly injured that they believe he was picked up by his ears. His lip was also cut open.

Reed is charged with second degree murder and first degree child abuse after Zyaire died. She is also charge with first degree child abuse for Zion’s injuries.

Prosecutors said Gibson, who is not the father, has a criminal record. He was charged with first degree murder for Zyaire’s death and two counts of first degree child abuse for the twins.

The Department of corrections confirmed Gibson was paroled, but not early due to COVID-19.

Authorities said Gibson has taken four drug tests since he was released in May and failed one of them for cocaine.

Gibson and Reed are due back in court Oct. 27.

The preliminary hearing is anticipated to be lengthy -- prosecutors expect to call seven to 10 witnesses. There are currently five cases against the couple.

If convicted, Reed and Gibson could face life in prison.