Detroit man charged in Dearborn road rage shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 38-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a road rage shooting in Dearborn, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors have charged Luis Angel Berrios-Rosario with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharged of a firearm from a vehicle, felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm.

Berrios-Rosario was arraigned Thursday and received a $100,000 cash bond.

The shooting happened Sunday in the area of Warren Avenue near Chase Road.

Prosecutors said the the victim was traveling westbound on Warren Avenue toward Greenfield when he allegedly noticed a vehicle driving erratically. The victim allegedly drove alongside the Berrio-Rosario’s vehicle when he pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim’s vehicle.

Berrios-Rosario’s hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.