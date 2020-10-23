Detroit police seek missing 59-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man named Marzette LeFlore.

He went missing Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. after being dropped off to a party store in the area of Eaton and Wyoming.

Police say LeFlore never returned back to his home in the 14600 block of Northlawn in Detroit.

Family members are concerned for his safety. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He went missing wearing a blue cap, gray jacket with a hood, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes. LeFlore uses a brown cane to assist him while walking.

A family member described his mental condition as poor.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.

