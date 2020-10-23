Victim and gunman in Lincoln Park neighborhood shooting knew each other

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – There is brand new information about a Lincoln Park neighborhood shooting that happened on Moran near Fort Street.

Neighbors who heard the shots are speaking out. Police spent hours in the neighborhood looking for any type of evidence they could find.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an altercation that happened inside a home.

“I literally turned around at that corner and I heard the gunshot so I just ran. I hid behind that black truck right there,” said Christine Johnson, a witness.

Johnson was out for her morning jog on Moran when she saw the commotion of an argument turn into a shooting and leave one man injured.

“It looked like there were two girls and then another guy that were fighting and they were punching and she was like ringing him around her neck and they were just fist fighting on the sidewalk,” said Johnson.

Lincoln Park police were on scene combing the area for evidence and found a shell casing on the ground.

Investigators are saying this is quite possibly a domestic incident claiming that the victim and the shooter either knew each other or were relatives.

“When I pulled up to my house and saw that I wasn’t even able to pull up into my driveway and police were blocking it, it did freak me out,” said Brooklyn Zanski, a neighbor.

“It’s a busy street, however for the most part, everybody here in this neighborhood are quiet people. There’s nothing too crazy that’s going on. So it is surprising, honestly.”

One man was taken into custody. To make matters worse, the shooting happened right around the corner from a school.

Crime Headlines