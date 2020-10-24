48ºF

2 Detroit officers injured in crash on city’s east side

Crash happened at intersection of 7 Mile Road, Hoover Street

DETROIT – Two Detroit officers were injured in a collision Friday night at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street.

Three police vehicles were heading south on Hoover on an emergency run. As they got to the intersection, an SUV was trying to make the light on 7 Mile Road when the vehicles collided.

A woman in another vehicle was also hit.

The officers are in stable condition. The woman, who was hit, hurt her ankle but is going to be OK.

