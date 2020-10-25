2 men in serious condition after parking lot shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Two men are in serious condition after being shot in a parking lot on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning.

Detroit police say at about 2 a.m. two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 18100 block of W. McNichols Road when someone reportedly walked up and shot both of them. The victims, 35 and 26 years old, were taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The identity of the shooter is unknown at this time, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Read More