Canton police investigating pedestrian crash that killed man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue and Schooner Road.

It took place after a man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue at Schooner Road from the south side to the north side.

That is when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle which stopped and remained at the scene.

The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ypsilanti where he died of his injuries.

Canton police say speed, alcohol and distracted driving do not appear to be factors in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

READ MORE: Headlines from Wayne County