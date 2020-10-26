46ºF

Police pursuit ends in crash on Detroit’s west side

Suspect taken into custody

Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

DETROIT – A police pursuit ended in a crash Sunday night on Detroit’s west side.

Police said it started when Redford police spotted a carjacking suspect out of Livonia. Michigan State Police joined the pursuit that ended when police said the suspect crashed into a Jeep near the intersection of Plymouth Road and Marlowe Street.

According to authorities, the Jeep was transporting a mother and child, who were rushed to the hospital.

Police said they are expected to be OK and the suspect was taken into custody.

