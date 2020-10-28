9-year-old Detroit girl shot by gun found in home

DETROIT – Police say a 9-year-old girl was shot Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. in the 15000 block of Fordham in Detroit.

According to an account from police, the girl was at home with a sibling when she found a gun inside. While handling the gun it discharged and struck her.

She was taken to the hospital by her mother and is in stable condition. The mother was not at home when the incident happened.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940.