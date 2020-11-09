Police arrest man, woman in Westland after teenage girl killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police arrested a man and a woman in Westland after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in Detroit, according to officials.

Detroit police said the teenager got into an argument with a 22-year-old man around 8:25 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9100 block of Beaconsfield Street on Detroit’s east side.

The man walked out of the building with two people, officials said. Immediately afterward, a shot was fired into the home and the 16-year-old girl was fatally injured, according to authorities.

Medical officials took the girl to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested around 11 a.m. Monday at a home in the 33000 block of Alberta Avenue in Westland.

Local 4 captured aerial footage of a man being taken into police custody. You can see video from the scene below.

Authorities said they’re still searching for a 23-year-old woman who’s considered a person of interest. They believe she might have information about the shooting.

Detroit police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Watch more aerial video from the scene below.