Local 4 News at Noon -- Nov. 11, 2020

Metro Detroit weather: Goodbye warmth, hello wind, rain and cooler temps

While we say goodbye to the stretch of record breaking 70s, we do get the sun back gradually today as cooler air continues to move into Metro Detroit. The winds will relax a little bit in the afternoon WNW 5-12 mph with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. That’s a good 20-30 degrees cooler than the warmth around here for the last couple of days, or the last week really.