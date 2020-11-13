Northville to create ‘COVID-safe’ downtown area for visitors during holiday season

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Downtown areas throughout Michigan’s suburbs are used to welcoming lots of visitors and shoppers during the holiday season -- but this year is much different than most.

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing (and currently worsening) in Michigan, businesses are trying to find new ways to keep business moving while keeping people safe.

In downtown Northville, Center and Main streets are closed to traffic and instead offer outdoor seating and activities with heaters present as the weather cools down. But as Michigan enters the winter months, cold temperatures and potential snow can impact a business' outdoor operations.

That’s why civic leaders met with Northville businesspeople on Thursday to help establish a plan for the impending Michigan winter and holiday season.

Watch the full report in the video player above.

Related News