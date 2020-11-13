Northville to create ‘COVID-safe’ downtown area for visitors during holiday season

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Downtown areas throughout Michigan’s suburbs are used to welcoming lots of visitors and shoppers during the holiday season -- but this year is much different than most.
With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing (and currently worsening) in Michigan, businesses are trying to find new ways to keep business moving while keeping people safe.
In downtown Northville, Center and Main streets are closed to traffic and instead offer outdoor seating and activities with heaters present as the weather cools down. But as Michigan enters the winter months, cold temperatures and potential snow can impact a business' outdoor operations.
That’s why civic leaders met with Northville businesspeople on Thursday to help establish a plan for the impending Michigan winter and holiday season.
Watch the full report in the video player above.
Related News
- Gov. Whitmer ‘strongly considering all actions’ to stop spread of COVID-19 in Michigan
- ‘No area of the state is spared’: How COVID-19 is trending in all 8 Michigan regions
- What Michigan Gov. Whitmer said about celebrating Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases surge
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer on COVID-19: This is the moment medical experts have been dreading