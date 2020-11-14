40ºF

Detroit police seek vehicle in connection with fatal October shooting on Fenkell Avenue

Police looking for newer model silver Chevy Impala

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Detroit police are seeking the public's help in identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on city's west side.
DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 9 in the 18000 block of Fenkell Avenue.

Police said that at about 1:55 p.m., the 48-year-old victim was driving southbound on Southfield Freeway in a 2005 burgundy Ford Escape. The victim exited the freeway at Grand River and Fenkell avenues and stopped at a traffic light when a newer model silver Chevy Impala pulled alongside him and fired shots.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Detroit police investigating deadly shooting of 48-year-old man

Police said the driver of the Impala fled the area, traveling westbound on Grand River Avenue and then turning left onto northbound Avon Road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Detective Johnell White at 313-596-2395 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

