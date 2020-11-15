Woman shot sitting in her livingroom on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the shooting happened in the 152000 block of Faircrest Street, just west of Morang Avenue.

According to authorities, at about 10:45 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was struck by a bullet in the abdomen while she sat in her living room. Police said someone fired shots from outside into the home.

Neighbors said they believed they saw the shots fired from a black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

