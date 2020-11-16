Waterford Township woman convicted of manslaughter in death of husband expected to be released from prison

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Waterford Township woman convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her husband will be released from prison.

Tina Talbot pleaded guilty in February 2019. At her sentencing hearing, she detailed the alleged abuse she and her son, who has special needs, endured at the hands of Milosz Szczepanowicz before his death.

On Sept. 14, 2018, she told a judge that she shot Szczepanowicz while fearing for the lives of her son and herself.

“He made it clear he intended on killing us that day,” Talbot said.

The judge sentenced Talbot to 20 months to 15 years for manslaughter. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay over $30,000 in restitution.

In July, Talbot told supporters from behind bars that she was told she would be paroled on Nov. 17, which is exactly 20 months.

Supporters have been calling on the state to free Talbot, while Szczepanowicz’s family has petitioned for her to stay locked up.

