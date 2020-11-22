Video: Detroit police seek man wanted in carjacking on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 27 carjacking on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Tireman and Hubbell avenues. Police said a black Nissan drove up to a pump and the driver entered the store. While the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was sitting in the Nissan, an armed man approached the car and orderd the woman to get out at gunpoint. He entered the car and drove northbound on Hubbell Avenue.

No injuries were reported

Surveillance video of the carjacking can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news