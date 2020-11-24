2nd suspect arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of 7-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Detroit in October.

Police arrested Christion Mitchell-Childress, 22, on Nov. 20 in connection with the shooting. Another suspect, 19-year-old Emmet Williams Jr., was arrested and faces numerous charges related to the incident, including first-degree murder.

Mitchell-Childress was reportedly arrested in Dallas, Texas and has to be extradited to Michigan. The date and details of his arraignment have not yet been announced.

Williams and Mitchell-Childress are accused of shooting into a Detroit home on Oct. 28, fatally striking a 7-year-old girl who was inside.

Reginae Williams was reportedly shot while on the couch and watching TV in her home at 3999 Bedford Street, near Outer Drive and Mack Avenue, at about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 28. An unknown suspect drove by and fired numerous shots into the home, striking the girl in the back of the head, police said.

Williams was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition on the night of the shooting, then downgraded to grave condition the next day. Officials say the 7-year-old then died at the hospital on Oct. 30.

