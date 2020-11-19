Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Detroit

DETROIT – Emmett Williams Jr., 19, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday morning in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the case, 22-year-old Christion Mitchell-Childress.

Christion Mitchell-Childress (WDIV)

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, discharge of a weapon from a mother vehicle causing death and felony firearm.

The charges are from a fatal shooting Oct. 28 at a home on Bedford Street in Detroit, where 7-year-old Reginae Williams was shot in the head as she was inside.

Police said Williams and Mitchell-Childress allegedly drove by the home and fatally shot Reginae, who died two days later Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Station at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

