63ºF

Local News

Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of 7-year-old in Detroit

Reginae Williams shot inside her Detroit home on Oct. 28

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Detroit Shooting, Detroit Crime, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Reginae Williams, Homicide, Detroit Police, Detroit Police Department, Bedford Street, Local, News, Local News, Christion Mitchell-Childress, Detroit Crime News, Emmett Williams Jr, Felony, Felony Charges

DETROIT – Emmett Williams Jr., 19, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday morning in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the case, 22-year-old Christion Mitchell-Childress.

Christion Mitchell-Childress
Christion Mitchell-Childress (WDIV)

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, discharge of a weapon from a mother vehicle causing death and felony firearm.

The charges are from a fatal shooting Oct. 28 at a home on Bedford Street in Detroit, where 7-year-old Reginae Williams was shot in the head as she was inside.

Police said Williams and Mitchell-Childress allegedly drove by the home and fatally shot Reginae, who died two days later Oct. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Station at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Local News

Emmett Corey Williams Jr.
Emmett Corey Williams Jr. (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: