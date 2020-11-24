Taylor mother pleads for help in finding teen daughter missing for 23 days

TAYLOR, Mich. – It’s been 23 days since 15-year-old Gloria Alvarado disappeared from her home in Taylor.

The story has made national news and her family is begging the community for help.

Just days before Thanksgiving Tina Alvarado believes beyond a shadow of a doubt that her teenage daughter is in trouble.

“I feel at this point in time that she is in danger. Twenty-three days later I feel that she’s in danger,” said Alvarado.

Tina said that’s how long it’s been since the teen disappeared from their Taylor home.

“It’s something that I feel in my heart and my gut by now. Gloria would have been home by now if she went willingly,” said Alvarado.

When Alvarado went to wake up her daughter for school one day she was gone.

The window was open, the screen was cut and her cell phone was still in the room. “She’s 15. That phone was attached to her hand 24/7,” said Alvarado.

Police later released a short video clip of a car pulling up to their home the night the teen disappeared.

The worried mother says that’s the only clue they have right now.

“All we know is that the car pulled up in front of the house, the gentleman gets out from the from the seat and the video shuts off. I don’t understand. I don’t know if she was coerced. My head is going all different kinds of ways,” said Alvarado.

Now just days before Thanksgiving Alvarado feels she has very little to be thankful for.

“There is no Thanksgiving. There will be no Thanksgiving here. There will be no holidays in my house. I’m hoping she will be here, but other than that, there’s nothing to give thanks for,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado says there will be a news conference on Wednesday beginning 10 a.m. at Taylor City Hall.

