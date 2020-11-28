Detroit police seek missing 42-year-old man last seen Wednesday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Roger Hughes, a 42-year-old man last seen on Detroit’s east side.

Police said he was last seen Wednesday at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Kentucky and Florence streets, a few blocks east of the Lodge Freeway.

Hughes is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket and black shoes.

His family said he has never gone missing before.

Anyone who has seen Roger Hughes or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Missing In Michigan