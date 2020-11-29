45ºF

Detroit Lions fans welcome change after firing of head coach, general manager

The team announced the firing of head coach Matt Patricia, General Manager Bob Quinn Saturday

Larry Spruill, Reporter

DETROIT – For the most part, Detroit Lions fans said they’re optimistic about the future of the team.

“Game days for Lions games, we are packed. We have such die-hard fans. I see fans at their highest and their lows. I see fans cheering, going nuts. I saw grown man cry in here,” said Kevin Weathers.

Weathers, who is the bar manager at Brass Rail Pizza in downtown Detroit, said there’s been a lot of eventful nights over the last three years, and this season didn’t help. Weathers said the firing of head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn Saturday was a touchdown.

Dan Leach, host with 97.1 Radio, said he wasn’t shocked when he heard the news.

“Today means yet another chance at a reset,” Leach said. “You knew by this season, especially after Thanksgiving, that this was done and had to be moved on from.”

