Morning Briefing Nov. 29, 2020: Researchers say US in ‘third COVID wave,’ Michigan gov. pushes for $100 million in virus relief

Detroit Lions fire head coach Matt Patricia, GM Bob Quinn after Thanksgiving loss

The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, the team announced on Saturday.

Patricia was one of the hottest coaching names on the market when the Lions hired him in February 2018. Patricia was coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots and had been a successful defensive position coach and coordinator under Bill Belichick for 11 years. Read the full story here.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts vetoes city council’s vote to reject marijuana settlement proposal

Days after the Warren City Council voted 5-2 to reject a marijuana settlement proposal, Mayor Jim Fouts has vetoed that vote. The proposal would have granted 28 licenses for medical marijuana provisional centers. Read more here.

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Saturday night threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. See the full story here.

Trending 📈

🏥 Much of US experiencing ‘severe’ virus outbreaks amid ‘third COVID wave,’ researchers say

A map of color-coded states in “America’s COVID Warning System,” as Covid Act Now calls it, is doing just that with its daunting red hues: warning Americans that the entire country has reached a critical moment with the virus. The research group has even labeled this virus surge as the country’s “third wave” of the coronavirus.

🦁 A look into possible contenders for Detroit Lions head coach

With Saturday’s announcement of Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia being fired, the question now is “Where do the Lions go from here?”

Though interviews will wait until the season is over, the research for potential head coaches will begin immediately -- and there will be some familiar names on the list.

💰 ‘We simply cannot afford to wait’ -- Michigan governor proposes $100 million COVID relief plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants state legislators to approve a $100 million COVID-19 relief plan when they return to session during December.

“Michigan families are hurting, and while we must continue to advocate for meaningful support from the federal government, we simply cannot afford to wait,” Whitmer wrote in a letter Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 350,021 as of Saturday, including 9,036 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 8,080 new cases and 103 additional deaths since Friday. Officials say 70 of those deaths were identified after reviewing records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported 341,941 total cases and 8,933 deaths.

On Saturday, the state also reported a total of 165,269 recoveries from the coronavirus in Michigan.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,759 on Saturday, near the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 2.7%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 175,700 on Saturday, near its highest mark on record.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Sunday with rain then snow ahead -- click here for the full forecast