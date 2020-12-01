Plymouth extends outdoor dining amid COVID restrictions

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – As restaurants work to stay afloat amid a COVID-19 three-week pause that restricted indoor dining, another concern is winter weather affecting outdoor dining.

But Plymouth is extending outdoor dining and even chipping in some carryout parking lots.

“Just trying to do whatever we can to keep our doors open but (also) our patio open,” said John Thompson with The Post Local Bistro.

Finding a way to serve customers outside into December has been the biggest challenge in the 35 years Thompson and Jennifer Dales have been business partners.

Even in the middle of a snowstorm, customers are coming out.

“I love it. I think its awesome,” said customer Paula Howe. “Totally embrace it. Go buy some long johns and bring your own blanket if they don’t have them.”

So far, it’s been just enough to keep the Post and others in Plymouth open, and owners are thankful. However, Thompson sees the layoffs around town as a possible sign of what’s to come.

“I’m worried about everybody, not just downtown Plymouth. This is going to take out a lot of restaurants in Michigan,” he said.

Two prominent restaurateurs stand by their letter, saying they would reopen their dining rooms after a three-week restriction order expires next week and called on restaurants to join forces in doing the same.

“This industry is hanging on by a thread,” Rosalie Vicari said. Rosalie and her husband Joe Vicari own the Vicari restaurant group, with high-end restaurants like Joe Muer Seafood, Brownies On The Lake and multiple Andiamo Italian restaurants.

Their new letter called on Metro Detroit restaurants to band together at a meeting this week.

