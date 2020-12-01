Troy police arrest 7 impaired drivers in 10 days: Locations, driver info, what happened in each case

TROY, Mich. – Troy police made seven impaired driving arrests over the final 10 days of November. Four women and three men from all around Metro Detroit were involved.

Here’s what happened in all seven cases:

Man backs into another car

When : 12:51 p.m. Nov. 20

Where : Maple Road and Combermere Drive

Who: 22-year-old Troy man

Officers were called to the area of John R and Big Beaver roads for a report of a traffic crash.

Police noticed one of the drivers was having a hard time maintaining his balance, and there was a smell of alcohol, according to authorities.

The 22-year-old Troy man told officers he had backed his vehicle into another vehicle on the road, but he couldn’t explain why he backed up, police said.

He was asked to perform field sobriety evaluations and performed poorly, officers said. He then refused to take a preliminary breath test and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Troy lock-up facility, read his chemical test rights and refused to take a blood test, police said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and paramedics completed the blood draw. The driver is awaiting test results, formal charges and arraignment, according to officials.

Driver denies consuming alcohol, registers .14% BAC

When : 2:10 p.m. Nov. 20

Where : Wattles and Livernois roads

Who: 59-year-old Troy man

A witness called Troy police to report a suspected drunken driver, authorities said.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. When they spoke with the 59-year-old Troy man driving the car, he denied having any alcohol or taking drugs, according to police.

He was asked to perform field sobriety evaluations and performed poorly, Troy police said. After agreeing to a preliminary breath test, the man registered a .14% blood-alcohol content, officials said.

He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken back to the Troy lock-up facility, police said.

The driver agreed to provide a blood sample. He is awaiting test results, formal charges and arraignment, according to authorities.

Suspected heroin found in gum wrapper

When : 2:05 p.m. Nov. 25

Where : Area of I-75 and 14 Mile Road

Who: 30-year-old RIverview woman

Troy officers were sent to a two-car crash on I-75. They noticed a 30-year-old Riverview woman involved in the crash had bloodshot eyes and trouble keeping her balance, according to officials.

The woman denied being the driver and officers said the driver’s seat of her vehicle was situation for a person of her size.

She was asked to perform field sobriety evaluations and performed poorly, police said. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0%, police said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, officers said. Before being transported, police said they found a bag of pills that were segregated into smaller baggies.

Officers said they also found a tinfoil gum wrapper that contained a purple powder-like substance. Authorities suspected the substance was heroin.

The pills and suspected heroin were confiscated and the woman was taken to the Troy lock-up facility, police said. She is awaiting blood test results, formal charges and arraignment, according to authorities.

Driver admits to drinking ‘couple glasses of scotch’

When : 6:10 p.m. Nov. 28

Where : Big Beaver and Adams roads

Who: 52-year-old Royal Oak man

Troy police got a call from a driver that someone had fallen asleep at the wheel near Big Beaver and Adams roads, officials said.

Officers found the vehicle and said the driver was struggling to stay in his lane. The car was pulled over.

The 52-year-old Royal Oak man smelled like intoxicants and admitting to drinking “a couple glasses of scotch,” according to authorities.

He was asked to perform field sobriety tests and performed poorly, police said. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .14%, officials said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the Troy lock-up facility.

While searching the man’s vehicle, police found a bottle of Glenlivet that was about one-third full, they said.

Officials said the driver is awaiting blood test results, formal charges and arraignment.

Driver sleeps through green lights, refuses to cooperate with police

When : 12:35 a.m. Nov. 28

Where : Livernois and Big Beaver roads

Who: 29-year-old Eastpointe woman

Officers patrolling the area of Livernois and Big Beaver roads saw a vehicle stopped at a red light with the driver slumped over the steering wheel, according to authorities.

She sat through several red and green light cycles before waking up and driving through a red light, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the 29-year-old Eastpointe woman. There was a smell of intoxicants, and the woman admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the evening, officials said.

She was asked to perform several field sobriety tests and performed poorly, according to police. She was not cooperative and officers had to open her door, remove her seatbelt and help her get out, authorities said.

When police tried to check the woman for weapons, she repeatedly pulled away and screamed at them, they said. She also refused to cooperate during the field sobriety tests and turned down a breath test, according to officials.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the Troy lock-up facility, police said.

She is awaiting blood test results, formal charges and arraignment, authorities said.

Woman pulled over going 70 mph in 45 mph zone

When : 12:35 a.m. Nov. 28

Where : Livernois and Big Beaver roads

Who: 21-year-old Romulus woman

An officer heading north on Livernois Road -- around the same time as the incident at the intersection with Big Beaver described above -- noticed a small SUV blow through the red light at that intersection, according to authorities.

As the officer tried to catch up with the SUV, it reached speeds of up to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, police said.

The driver was also having trouble staying in her lane, officials said.

Troy police said they pulled the 21-year-old woman over and noticed an odor of intoxicants from inside the SUV.

The woman admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before driving, authorities said. She agreed to field sobriety tests and performed poorly, according to police.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .17%, officials said.

She was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the Troy lock-up facility.

She is awaiting blood test results, formal charges and arraignment, officials said.

Erratic driver registers .26% BAC

When : 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30

Where : Kirts Boulevard and Livernois Road

Who: 30-year-old Troy woman

An officer noticed a vehicle moving erratically on the roadway and initiated a traffic stop, Troy police said.

A 30-year-old Troy woman admitted to drinking alcohol after the officer noticed the smell coming from inside her car, according to authorities.

She agreed to field sobriety tests and performed poorly, police said. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .26%, officials said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken to the Troy lock-up facility, according to police.

She is awaiting blood test results, formal charges and arraignment, officials said.