Police search for man in connection with assault, larceny on Detroit’s east side

Suspect demanded employee fill bag with iPhones, police say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Detroit police searching for a man in connection with assault and larceny. Police said the incident happened on Nov. 5, 2020.
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man in connection with assault and larceny on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened on Nov. 5 in the 18500 block of Mack Avenue.

Detroit police said that at about 5:50 p.m., a 27-year-old male employee at the location was assisting the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and forced the employee to the back of the store.

Police said the suspect demanded the employee to fill a bag with dozens of iPhones and he took a black handgun from a safe.

He left through the back door and ran away, heading west on Opal Street.

He is described as a Black man, dark complexion, between the ages of 20-30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black mask, green North Face hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

