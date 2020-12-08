Nightside Report Dec. 7, 2020: Woman accused of driving U-Haul truck to steal packages around Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A woman on Detroit’s west side had her daughter’s Christmas gift stolen from the porch of their home on the city’s west side. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera security system.

“I happen to see the footage while I was at work. So, I was in shock, I was in disbelief that she actually pulled up in the neighbor’s driveway. The package was on the porch, and she took the time to get out and take it,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous.

Metro Detroit weather: Dry for days before rain arrives

Plenty of clouds await us through the week. But it will be a while before our next shot at precipitation arrives.

Michigan health officials announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as deaths continue to rise and the state’s test positivity rate remains high. Gov. Whitmer said MDHHS will extend the three-week pause for 12 days. MDHHS said the additional 12 days will allow the department to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 across Michigan.

Local 4 has received several calls about mail delays across the Metro Detroit area. Video from outside the U.S. Postal Service Mail Distribution Center in Allen Park shows trucks lined up outside the facility waiting to drop off mail to be processed.

