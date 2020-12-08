32ºF

Nightside Report Dec. 7, 2020: Woman accused of driving U-Haul truck to steal packages around Metro Detroit

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:30 p.m.
Unidentified woman accused of driving U-Haul truck around Metro Detroit to steal packages

DETROIT – A woman on Detroit’s west side had her daughter’s Christmas gift stolen from the porch of their home on the city’s west side. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera security system.

“I happen to see the footage while I was at work. So, I was in shock, I was in disbelief that she actually pulled up in the neighbor’s driveway. The package was on the porch, and she took the time to get out and take it,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 404,386; Death toll now at 9,947

Metro Detroit weather: Dry for days before rain arrives

Plenty of clouds await us through the week. But it will be a while before our next shot at precipitation arrives.

4 Fast Facts

  • A mother is without a car after thieves stole it from a repair shop on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
  • A woman renting a home in Detroit reached out to Help Me Hank for help and when city inspectors saw what was going on inside her home they couldn’t let her stay there any longer. Click here to read more.
  • One of the things becoming a holiday tradition is police departments finding ways to give back during the holiday season. One example, is officers looking the other way for minor infractions and handing out gift cards instead of tickets. Click here to read more.
  • Henry Ford College and Dearborn Public Schools have launched the state’s first Financial Empowerment Curriculum. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Michigan extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days to gauge Thanksgiving impact

Michigan health officials announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as deaths continue to rise and the state’s test positivity rate remains high. Gov. Whitmer said MDHHS will extend the three-week pause for 12 days. MDHHS said the additional 12 days will allow the department to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 across Michigan.

Trucks lined up outside U.S. Postal Service Mail Distribution Center in Allen Park

Local 4 has received several calls about mail delays across the Metro Detroit area. Video from outside the U.S. Postal Service Mail Distribution Center in Allen Park shows trucks lined up outside the facility waiting to drop off mail to be processed.

Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge

