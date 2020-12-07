Unidentified woman accused of driving U-Haul truck around Metro Detroit to steal packages

DETROIT – A woman on Detroit’s west side had her daughter’s Christmas gift stolen from the porch of their home on the city’s west side. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera security system.

“I happen to see the footage while I was at work. So, I was in shock, I was in disbelief that she actually pulled up in the neighbor’s driveway. The package was on the porch, and she took the time to get out and take it,” said the victim, who wants to remain anonymous.

The theft is just one of dozens happening around the Metro Detroit area. Police said a woman drives around in a U-Haul truck stealing packages that have been dropped off and do not belong to her.

“I believe that she’s following the mail carriers and the delivery guys around just to see, you know, what they’re dropping off. This seems to be her job, the time that she’s taking to rent a u haul she probably could be filling out applications,” the victim said.

Other people online seem to share the same idea, all hoping she gets caught, including neighbors who said it’s nothing new. The victim however, wants her to change her ways before it’s too late.

“I would hope that the police catch her before someone, or a citizen, catches her or sets her up. I really hope that that’s the case,” the victim said.

The good news is that the company she bought the shoes from is working with her to get her another pair. She says she’s planning to have them shipped to another address.

