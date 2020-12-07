Nightside Report Dec. 6, 2020: Armed protesters gather outside home of Michigan SOS, COVID now leading cause of death in US

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters gathered outside her Detroit home
DETROIT – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters were gathered outside of her Detroit home over the weekend.
“By standing armed outside the home where she raises her child, these individuals do not threaten her,” said a spokesperson Sunday on behalf of Benson. “They threaten to silence all voters across this state.”
