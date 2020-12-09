VIDEO: Clinton Township police seek porch pirate in pajamas

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Clinton Township are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a woman in connection with a Dec. 2 package theft.

According to authorities, the woman can be seen wearing a winter coat lined with fur, flip flops sandals, socks and black pajama pants with red and white flower patterns.

Surveillance video of the package theft can be seen in the video above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7855.

