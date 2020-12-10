Nightside Report Dec. 9, 2020: Woman dies following hit-and-run incident in Pontiac

29-year-old woman struck in Pontiac hit-and-run dies
DETROIT – A 29-year-old woman has died nearly 48 hours after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Pontiac Monday night.
On Dec. 7, Vannessa Deanes was tragically struck by a Chevy Impala while crossing North Perry Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The driver fled the scene following the incident.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 415,200; Death toll now at 10,213
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine prevails on Thursday, but a cooldown is coming
Sunshine will finally grace us with its presence Thursday. But will the skies stay clear long enough for us to see the Northern Lights Thursday night?
Rep. removed from Michigan House Oversight Committee amid investigation
Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson is under investigation after she posted on social media a response to the many violent, vulgar and racist death threats she’s received. The video, posted Tuesday night, has quickly gone viral and legislative leadership removed her from her House Oversight Committee assignments Wednesday.
Report: COVID surge shows signs of slowing in Michigan
Coronavirus trends in Michigan are beginning to show signs of improvement in early December following a recent influx of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to health experts. Michigan, like much of the country, has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus spread that sometimes rivaled numbers only seen at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. COVID-19 cases in Michigan have been on the rise since September, with virus hospitalizations and deaths steadily increasing since October.
UK issues new guidance after 2 health care workers have allergic reaction to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
A warning from the U.K. is causing some concern as the nation continues its rollout of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Two health care workers who received the shot on Tuesday had an allergic reaction. That prompted regulators to issue new guidance for those with a history of serious allergies.
