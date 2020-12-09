Nightside Report Dec. 8, 2020: Human trafficking survivor faced charges, now exposing flaw in criminal system

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman spoke with the Local 4 Defenders to expose a major flaw in the criminal system.

The woman is a survivor of human trafficking. She was trafficked for five days, escaped and then had to face criminal prosecution.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Dry all week before rain arrives Saturday

Temperatures peak above normal Wednesday, and we’ll stay there through the weekend. But we still have snow chances to squeeze in before going back to work on Monday.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

With the Pfizer vaccine potentially getting emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, scammers are already lined up ready and waiting. Scammers want to trick people to get their money and personal information. People have already reported being targeted.

The data from vaccine-maker Pfizer that the Food and Drug Administration will be relying on to make a decision about an Emergency Use Authorization this Thursday was made public on Tuesday. The 92-page document and the FDA’s 53-page briefing document are full of details on who received the vaccine and how effective it was.

Read More

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 --