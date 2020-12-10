Warren Police: Burglary suspect said he wouldn’t go back to jail, tried to run officers over

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has learned new information in a Thursday morning police shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Warren police said a burglary suspect made a promise he wasn’t going back to jail before he tried to run officers over.

Everything started at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Knights Inn on Dequindre Road, on the Warren and Madison Heights border.

Warren Police said when officers got to the inn to arrest a 35-year old man, who they said allegedly was apart of a burglary in Auburn Hills, where he allegedly stole a safe and a whole lot more.

“He’s responsible for these business burglaries in different cities including Warren, Frazier, Clinton Township,” said Commissioner Bill Dwyer with Warren Police.

But Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said when officers moved in, he attacked.

“The officers attempted to take him down and arrest him and that’s when he took his vehicle, and aimed it at the officers that were on foot, attempting to take them out,” Dwyer said. “Obviously, the officers feared for their lives and they certainly were in that position that they did fear for their lives. They did use their weapons.”

Officers struck the suspect several times. Dwyer said he had every intention of hurting his officers.

“He did make a statement that he’s not going to go back to prison, which just adds to my concern,” Dwyer said. “The fortunate outcome is that no officer was killed or seriously injured.”