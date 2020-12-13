Police arrest drunk driver going nearly 100mph in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled over a man who was driving 97 miles per hour Saturday on I-696 in Madison Heights.

According to authorities, troopers determined he was driving under the influence and had a blood alcohol content of .19. It is illegal to drive in Michigan with a BAC of at least .08 with enhanced penalties for anyone driving with a BAC of .17 or higher.

Police said he was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated -- High BAC and Driving with a Suspended License.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle had a semiautomatic pistol in his waistband, which he announced was “open carry.” Troopers said he was also intoxicated and was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

