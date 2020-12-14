West Bloomfield man knocked out with hammer while working as security guard, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A West Bloomfield man was knocked unconscious by a Pontiac man while working as a security guard at an apartment complex, according to officials.

Oakland County deputies were called at 11:04 p.m. Sunday to the Phoenix Place Apartments at 47251 Woodward Avenue.

A caller told police a 34-year-old West Bloomfield man working as a security guard had been knocked out by a hammer. The caller said he was going in and out of consciousness and needed medical attention, police said.

The person responsible was a 34-year-old Pontiac man who fled in a GMC Jimmy, according to authorities.

Deputies saw the SUV in the area and followed it until the driver lost control at Woodward Avenue and Pike Street and crashed into a stop sign, officials said.

The Pontiac man was taken into custody, police said.

When deputies got to the apartment complex, the West Bloomfield man was unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood on the sidewalk outside the main entrance, according to authorities.

Deputies and paramedics rendered life-saving measures and took the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital. He was later transferred to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

Officials said the man remains in critical condition.

The Pontiac man was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending formal charges. Deputies recovered the hammer they believe was used in the attack.

Officials continue to investigate.