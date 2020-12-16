Neighbors in Madison Heights say motel arrest shootout damaged their homes

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Neighbors in a Madison Heights neighborhood are upset after they say a shooting happened at a motel just feet away from their homes.

People say shots went everywhere hitting several homes and now they are trying to figure out what happened.

On Tuesday, Raquel Delinski had a lot of questions about a bullet hole in the side of her Madison Heights home.

“I heard something hit the house,” said Delinski.

Delinski told Local 4 News she heard multiple gun shots last week from a Knights Inn in Madison Heights.

Local 4 was there on scene of a shooting early Thursday morning at that same Knights Inn.

Warren police say they were arresting a suspect allegedly involved in several burglaries throughout the Metro Detroit area.

Officers say the suspect tried to hit them with his car and they fired multiple shots in self defense.

But commissioner Bill Dwyer told Local 4 News he can’t discuss whether or not stray bullets hit homes behind the Knights Inn.

Jerry Dials lives around the corner with his family. He also says several bullets were fired inside his home as well around the time of the shooting.

“My kids were asleep, but I normally sit right there, and I could have been in the line of fire,” said Dials.

