Dollar Tree employees threatened in Royal Oak Charter Township armed robbery

ROYAL OAK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a Dollar Tree store armed robbery that took place on Friday at around 9 p.m. in Royal Oak Charter Township.

According to witnesses, a black man wearing a hoodie and face mask was in the store making cash purchases before the robbery.

The robber returned after all the customers left. He pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot two employees for money from the register.

Police say the robber left the store on foot and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-584-5740.

