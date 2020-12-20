Morning Briefing Dec. 20, 2020: Congress nearing deal on $900 billion COVID relief package, Adrian couple dies in crash, sisters killed inside Detroit home

Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief
Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday.
‘It’s unfathomable’ -- Parents returning from Christmas shopping killed in Adrian collision
Tragedy struck an Adrian family after a mother and father were killed in a crash Thursday night. David Hale, 60, and Deborah Hale, 57, died in the crash. The family dog was also killed during the incident.
Family in ‘complete shock’ after fatal double-shooting, Detroit police seek 18-year-old suspect
On Sunday morning, the search for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two women that happened Friday on Detroit’s east side continued. The two victims were sisters, police say.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 458,852 as of Saturday, including 11,461 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update includes 3,896 new cases and 187 additional deaths -- including 155 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.
The state reported a total of 284,731 recoveries on Saturday.
The state of Michigan no longer provides updates on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next data update is expected Monday afternoon.
- Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know today
- Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Michigan
- Tracking COVID-19 weekly growth factor by Michigan county
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with overcast skies
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Howell man charged in connection with Pittsfield Township murder, shooting in Ypsilanti
- New noninvasive heart procedure at Beaumont Health shortens recovery time
- Flashpoint 12/20/20: Michigan health leaders discuss managing limited supply of COVID vaccine
- Rare ‘Christmas Star’ to be visible for first time in 800 years on Dec. 21
- Dollar Tree employees threatened in Royal Oak Charter Township armed robbery
National and World Headlines
- Trump downplays Russia in first comments on hacking campaign
- Hospitals try to keep pace, stores close during virus surge
- 2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US preparing to ship out
- Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital
- Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- NHL eyes division play only; Sharks to Arizona
- Michigan high school football, volleyball, swimming and diving tournaments to resume
- Michigan high school football tournament to resume next month -- here is the schedule