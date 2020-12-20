38ºF

Morning Briefing Dec. 20, 2020: Congress nearing deal on $900 billion COVID relief package, Adrian couple dies in crash, sisters killed inside Detroit home

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief

Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday.

‘It’s unfathomable’ -- Parents returning from Christmas shopping killed in Adrian collision

Tragedy struck an Adrian family after a mother and father were killed in a crash Thursday night. David Hale, 60, and Deborah Hale, 57, died in the crash. The family dog was also killed during the incident.

Family in ‘complete shock’ after fatal double-shooting, Detroit police seek 18-year-old suspect

On Sunday morning, the search for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of two women that happened Friday on Detroit’s east side continued. The two victims were sisters, police say.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 458,852 as of Saturday, including 11,461 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 3,896 new cases and 187 additional deaths -- including 155 deaths that were identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 284,731 recoveries on Saturday.

The state of Michigan no longer provides updates on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next data update is expected Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with overcast skies

